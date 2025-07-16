AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 07-16-25

Nick Foglio Sounds Off on Farming Challenges and Solutions in California

On today’s AgNet News Hour, we wrap up a powerful two-part conversation with Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities, whose straight-talking insights into California agriculture highlight both the deep frustrations and enduring hope within the farming community.

Foglio, a fourth-generation farmer and ag entrepreneur, pulls no punches as he discusses everything from the labor crisis to water regulations, foreign ownership of farmland, and the increasing financial strain on producers. “It’s not just California,” Foglio points out. “It’s rural communities across the West—Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Oregon—facing the same pressures.” He calls for a reinvestment in domestic food production and fewer imports, emphasizing that national food security must become a central policy concern.

The discussion covers California’s decision to terminate the tomato suspension agreement with Mexico, drawing both praise and criticism from stakeholders. Josh McGill notes that while some, like Florida growers, see this as a victory, California growers—largely focused on canning tomatoes—have been less vocal. Foglio stresses the importance of fair competition, especially when U.S. producers face labor costs that far outpace those abroad.

Ice cream even makes its way into the conversation, as the USDA and International Dairy Foods Association commit to phasing out petroleum-based food dyes by 2028. Nick and Josh express concern that such changes should happen sooner, questioning why removing artificial coloring from food takes years.

Don’t miss this comprehensive look at the state of California agriculture—raw, honest, and full of important questions for the future.

