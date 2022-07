Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the action or lack thereof from the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, ag labor issues being monitored by California Farm Bureau, and black fig fly still a concern in Southern California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

