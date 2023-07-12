AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 07-12-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the solutions to streamline and improve disaster programs, some issues with the proposed statewide pesticide notification program, funding for strawberry automation advancements, heat illness prevention, and a look a sugar policy. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor