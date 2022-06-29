AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 06-29-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers implementing production practices to mitigate the impact of the lack of labor, working toward increased incentives for equipment replacement, and scientists researching artificial photosynthesis to grow food in space. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor