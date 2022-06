Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers working with law enforcement when illegal dumping occurs, an owner applied number program to help curb ag equipment theft and the budget remaining a work in progress with several ag funding opportunities. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor