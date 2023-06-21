AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 06-21-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers comments from the Ag Research hearing, potential changes with preventing planting insurance, approaches for lowering weed control intensity in orchards and tips for getting in front of ant problems in almond orchards. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

