AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 06-18-25

Today on AgNet News Hour: Ryan Jacobson on Farming, Advocacy, and the Future of California Agriculture

Today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour features an insightful and powerful interview with Ryan Jacobson, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. With over two decades of experience advocating for Central Valley agriculture, Jacobson shares a compelling vision for the future of California farming, addressing some of the state’s biggest challenges and offering hope through persistence, education, and community.

Ryan sits down with host Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and producer Josh McGill to discuss everything from regulatory pressure and water supply issues to public perception and the next generation of farm leaders. He emphasizes how vital it is for the ag industry to continue telling its story—not just to policymakers, but to neighbors, voters, and future consumers.

Jacobson’s passion for farming is deeply personal, rooted in his family’s history and his own upbringing in the Valley. He reflects on how sports, discipline, and hard work shaped his approach to leadership, and he draws connections between youth athletics and the work ethic found in farm communities.

Listeners will also hear Jacobson’s thoughts on food security, the challenges posed by environmental regulations, and the Farm Bureau’s evolving role in representing growers and ranchers across the region. He calls on all members of the ag community—from farmers to ag students—to speak out, post on social media, and share their everyday experiences to build broader understanding and support.

As Jacobson says, “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” It’s a critical reminder that advocacy, education, and unity are essential to keeping California agriculture strong for future generations.

Don’t miss this deep-dive interview with one of California agriculture’s most dedicated voices. Subscribe to the AgNet West podcast on your preferred platform.

