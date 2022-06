Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the areas in which California should adapt as water availability decreases, the current USDA/NASS California Crop Condition report, and a collaboration bringing new shipping opportunities to the almond industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

