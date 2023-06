Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers using older varieties to help mitigate the prevalence of INSV, a few water rights bills passing on to the next floor, outlook for specialty crops in the next Farm Bill and pest pressures as summer heats up. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor