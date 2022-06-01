AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 06-01-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the importance of the sampling approach when determining dry matter, EU-MRL changes imidacloprid and is expected to have ‘minor impacts’ on walnuts, and the concerns with an upcoming guidance release on milk labeling. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor