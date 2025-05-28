AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-28-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” cover the challenges in the freight industry affecting agriculture, particularly in California. Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities highlighted that despite high fuel costs and equipment expenses, freight rates are not increasing, leading to significant losses for trucking companies. He notes that insurance costs and regulatory burdens exacerbate these issues. The conversation also touches on the impact of these challenges on various agricultural commodities, such as almonds, pistachios, and raisins, with some markets showing resilience while others remain stagnant. The segment emphasizing the need for policy changes to support the freight and agricultural sectors.

Nick and Lorrie then discuss the financial struggles of the ag world, particularly the trucking industry, with insurance costs in California being two and a half times higher. President Trump’s proposed 50% tariff on EU imports starting June 1 is highlighted, with a significant $236 billion U.S. trade deficit with the EU. A federal judge in California blocked USDA and other federal agencies from mass firings and reorganizations, affecting 21 agencies and 15,000 positions. The Trump administration’s authority to reorganize without Congress’s approval is debated, with Speaker 1 confident in their legal standing. The conversation also touches on California’s financial mismanagement and the need for a state overhaul.

In this segment, the hosts start with a report from the USDA regarding their 2025 hurricane outlook. The outlook predicts an above-average season with a 60% chance of above-normal activity, 30% chance of near-normal, and 10% chance of below-normal. NOAA forecasts 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes. Colorado State University’s forecast aligns, predicting 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. The eastern Pacific basin is expected to have a below-normal season. The discussion also coveres organic pest management solutions and the challenges faced by the wine industry, including the need for healthier wine options and attracting younger consumers.

