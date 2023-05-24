AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 05-24-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the several factors that are making for a disappointing California cotton outlook, the balancing act of developing new strawberry varieties, the plan to protect the Colorado River system, and data related to farm estates and tax returns. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor