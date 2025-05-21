AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-21-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Ag Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” discuss the current state of agriculture, highlighting optimism among farmers due to recent trade agreements, particularly with China. They note a poll showing 75% of farmers feeling more positive. The conversation shifts to the impact of severe weather, particularly tornadoes in Kentucky, and the bird flu outbreak in Brazil. They also cover the House Budget Committee’s passage of a budget reconciliation bill that increases farm program spending by $60 billion over 10 years while cutting SNAP by $300 billion. The bill includes tax policy changes and program enhancements, with implications for California farmers.

In the second segment, Nick and Lorrie have a discussion about USDA Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ visit to Nebraska. Hey highlight the announcement Rollins made about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) changes, including banning sugary drinks purchases with SNAP funds. Nebraska is the first state to receive such a waiver. The USDA has reduced staff by 15,000 to 97,000 employees, aiming to cut costs. The conversation also covered the ongoing efforts to legalize undocumented farmworkers, involving multiple cabinet leaders. The discussion emphasized the need for healthy food choices to reduce obesity and healthcare costs, drawing parallels to smoking and healthcare. The segment concluded with a brief on securing the border and the impact on labor policies.

The Ag-Net News Hour hosts, then discussed the Trump administration’s policy on restricting solar farms on quality farmland, citing concerns about devaluation and environmental impact. The USDA’s new “Farmers First” initiative aims to support small family farms, which make up 86% of U.S. farms, operating on 41% of farmland and generating 24% of farm production. The program, funded by USDA, provides grants rather than federal money, and does not require congressional approval. The hosts emphasized the need for recycling solar panels and the importance of supporting small farmers, highlighting the USDA’s definition of a farm based on gross cash farm income rather than acreage.

