Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the USDA disaster assistance that’s available for specialty crop growers, an upcoming farm employer education webinar, and a corn silage alternative when water is limited. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor