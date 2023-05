Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers water funding in the May budget, the lowest-ever cotton acreage despite full water allocation, best management practices for citrus thrips and the most recent crop progress and conditions report. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

