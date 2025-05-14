AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-14-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Ag-Net News Hour hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” examine rapid economic shifts in the U.S., focusing on trade agreements with China. Optimism remains high, with California’s agricultural exports reaching $23.6 billion in 2022, led by almonds, dairy, and pistachios. However, Governor Gavin Newsom’s assertion that California is the world’s fourth-largest economy sparked debate over its implications for farmers, particularly concerning water allocation. The hosts also discuss the farm bill’s passage, with forecasts ranging from 2023 to 2026. The segment features an interview with Todd Bergdoll from Valent USA on managing almond diseases, emphasizing the effectiveness of Quash fungicide. The conversation also touched on the potential delay of the farm bill until 2026, with 59% of economists predicting this, but 18% anticipating passage by the end of 2022.

The top 10 agricultural commodities in California, as per the 2023, crop year based on cash receipts; number one is dairy products. Number two, grapes, followed by cattle and calves, lettuce, almonds, pistachios, strawberries, tomatoes, carrots and broilers

In the second segment of today’s Ag-Net News Hour discuss the urgency of reauthorizing the U.S. surface transportation programs, emphasizing the need for sustainable funding and first and last mile connectivity for farms. Key points included the necessity of truck weight modernization, such as allowing six-axle trucks up to 91,000 pounds and a 10% axle weight variance for dry bulk haulers. The conversation also highlighted the importance of supporting truck drivers, addressing the shortage of truck drivers, and expanding hours of service exemptions for agricultural haulers. Additionally, the discussion touches on the almond harvest projection of 2.8 billion pounds, up from last year’s 2.73 billion, due to favorable weather conditions.

The final segment tackles wolf-related challenges in Tehama County, California, where ranchers face increasing cattle losses. Safety concerns are rising as the Parks and Wildlife Service explores mitigation strategies. Meanwhile, California maintains its leadership in strawberry production, with strong supplies from Santa Maria and Northern Baja driving seasonal price surges. The quality of walnuts, almonds, and pistachios is expected to be excellent. Additionally, the discussion also touches on the digestive benefits of ginger, yogurt, and papaya.

