AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 05-11-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how to avoid unnecessary expenses by keeping detailed crop records, the positive development in addressing detention and demurrage fee challenges, and AFBF recommending streamlined policy and investments in sustainable practices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor