Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers attracting the next generation of workforce with agtech, addressing cover cropping in almonds FAQs, and how producers manage cost of labor with a shortened work week. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor