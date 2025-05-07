AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 05-07-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The AgNet News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, the “Ag Meter,” discuss recent agricultural news, including weather patterns in the Central Valley, which may reach the 90s before dropping back to the 70s. Trade negotiations were a key topic, with Japan’s uncertainty over reciprocal tariffs causing delays. The European Union is offering to increase U.S. goods purchases by over $50 billion, but faces potential tariffs totaling $100 billion if no deal is reached. China, recovering from an extended holiday, is expected to resume trade talks. Additionally, extreme weather conditions in China, including drought and excessive rain, are impacting crops. The segment concluded with an interview about Central Coast weather and disease management strategies for crops.

The second segment of AgNet News Hour opens with the hosts discussing the closure of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Bakersfield, affecting 1,500 farmers who will need to travel to Lancaster or Visalia for services. The new administration aims to cut costs, saving billions. The segment also covered research at the University of California on modifying wheat to reduce gluten without affecting nutritional content, targeting the gliadin protein using gamma radiation. This could benefit those with celiac disease. The California Wheat Commission supports this research, which is currently focused on California but may expand nationally. The hosts also touched on the benefits of removing synthetic dyes from food.

In the final segment of today’s AgNet News Hour Lorrie and Nick continue covering the new gluten-free wheat research from the University of California, which could expand nationally. Nick and Lorrie also highlight California’s innovative agricultural technologies, such as automated systems and renewable energy projects. They addressed the challenges of startup funding and sustainability in new technologies. Governor Gavin Newsom awarded $29.3 million in tax credits to a hydrogen fuel facility in Lancaster and a port in Ventura County to improve logistics and supply chains. Additionally, California Dairies, Inc. opened a new 200,000 sq. ft. milk facility in Bakersfield, aiming to triple capacity and innovate milk products.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…