Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers empty cargo containers and the push for the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, winegrape planting trends in the San Joaquin Valley and NRCS seeking proposals for on-farm trails by June 1st. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor