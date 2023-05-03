AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 05-03-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers approaches for smarter regulations through the Ag Vision plan, a deeper look at four Fusarium-resistant strawberry varieties, pest management in almond orchards may be more challenging this season, and DWR conducting the fifth snow survey of the year. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor