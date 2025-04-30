AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 04-30-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” and Lorrie Boyer, the Ag Net News Hour hosts discussed recent updates on water issues between the U.S. and Mexico, including a water pact violation leading to crop and livestock losses in southern Texas and Mexico’s refusal to allow U.S. aircraft to release sterile insects to control the screw worm. Secretary Rollins is working to resolve these issues. Additionally, the show featured an interview with Todd Burkdoll from Valent USA, who provided insights on almond farming, emphasizing disease control, fungicide application, and weed management. He highlighted the importance of timely interventions to prevent diseases like Salton and Paramount, and controlling pests like leaf-footed plant bugs.

Nick and Lorrie also shared an email from listener on a recent show topic where they talked about the impact of artificial food dyes on children’s behavior. The listener shared a positive experience after removing red dyes from her child’s diet. The show then shifted to vertical farming innovations, highlighting Nature’s Miracle Holding Incorporated’s plan to purchase up to 100 electric vehicles equipped with hydroponic systems to grow microgreens and herbs. These vehicles will operate in Los Angeles, aiming to reduce water usage by 90% and deliver fresh produce directly to consumers. The initiative is expected to start in Q2 2025 and may benefit from state and federal subsidies.

The University of California, Davis, has introduced a new Viticulture and Enology minor to attract students to the wine industry, offering a blend of science and business education. The program aims to increase the number of graduates in the field, which has seen a decline in student enrollment. The hosts discuss the importance of innovation and business acumen in the wine industry, highlighting the need for students to network and gain practical experience. They also touch on the growing popularity of non-alcoholic and low-sugar wines, suggesting potential for traditional wineries to adapt. The segment concludes with a light-hearted discussion on farming facts and personal preferences for different types of poultry and meat.

