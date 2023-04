Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California lawmakers requesting disaster relief for farmers, understanding pressure compensation in irrigation systems and rethinking the value of profit as it relates to yield. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor