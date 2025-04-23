AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 04-23-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the latest in agriculture news, focusing on sun safety and the importance of vitamin D. They highlight a recent trip by Georgia citrus growers to California to learn about citrus farming. Lindy Savelle, executive director of the Georgia Citrus Association, shared insights on growing varieties like Clementines, Page Mandarins, and Tangos, and the challenges of pest control and weather conditions. They emphasized the need and talked about effective marketing strategies, including social media, to boost citrus sales. The conversation also touched on the significant differences in rainfall between Georgia and California.

The discussion on Ag Net News Hour in this segment focused on marketing and advertising, particularly social media usage. Lorrie shared insights on balancing personal and professional social media presence. Nick highlighted an interview with the”lipstick farmer” who got a ticket during their conversation. They also discussed the impact of Australia’s wettest year on California’s 2026 weather predictions, suggesting potential benefits for farming. The conversation shifted to personal experiences and stories with natural disasters, including earthquakes, tornadoes, and hurricanes, and the challenges of live radio broadcasting.

Nick and Lorrie then discussed the impact of expanding wolf populations on cattle ranchers, citing a UC Davis study. The study used motion-activated cameras, GPS collars, and wolf scat analysis, finding that one wolf can cause serious financial direct and indirect losses. The research revealed that 72% of wolf scat contained cattle DNA, and elevated cortisol levels in cattle hair indicated stress. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has compensated ranchers $3.1 million and is considering non-lethal deterrents. The discussion also touched on the broader implications for other livestock and the financial burden on ranchers. The segment ended with a fun egg fact. Did you know that the average American consumes 270 eggs per year? Well now you do! Visit us at agnetwest.com for more agriculture news and information.

