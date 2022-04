Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how China’s trade policies have impacted global fertilizer markets, senators urging Secretary Vilsack to support Prop. 12, and fuel prices decline again but that slide could stall. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

