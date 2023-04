Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers central coast botrytis resistance, the recent California Crop Progress and Conditions report, and part one of a conversation on ag crime with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor