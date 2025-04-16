AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 04-16-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the current state of the agriculture market, focusing on central California’s ideal weather and the upcoming planting season. Nick Foglio from Foglio Commodities provided insights on the hay and alfalfa market, noting minimal export activity due to tariffs, particularly from China. He highlighted the stagnant feed market, with dry cow alfalfa prices firming up slightly. The beef industry supports tariffs, with domestic beef prices strong due to a shortage of replacement heifers. The citrus industry was also mentioned, with a Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo planned for August in Tampa, Florida.

The USDA has repackaged the $3.1 billion Climate Smart Commodities Program into the “Advancing Markets for Producers” (AMP) program, aligning with Trump administration priorities. The new program requires 65% of funds to go directly to farmers, not administrative costs. Initially frozen by the Trump administration, the program aims to promote commodities with lower greenhouse gas emissions. Brooke Rollins, USDA Secretary, supports the revised program, emphasizing transparency and farmer benefits. The program, launched in 2022, received 450 project applications, with only eligible projects receiving funding. The Trump administration is also addressing Mexico’s failure to meet water treaty obligations, impacting farmers in South Texas.

Nick and Lorrie, in this segment, discussed the US Department of Commerce terminated the 2019 US-Mexico tomato suspension agreement, effective July 14, in response to a 2023 petition from the US tomato industry. The agreement aimed to prevent Mexican tomatoes from being dumped into the US market, which undercut American growers. The decision was backed by over 60 bipartisan members of Congress and major ag groups. Additionally, USDA is offering buyouts to 10% of its workforce, with 3,100 from the Forest Service and 1,200 from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service accepting. USDA is also considering relocating employees to farming regions.

