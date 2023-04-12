AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 04-12-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers recent trends in ag crime, Ethan Lane on the Fairness in Farming Act, why rotating modes of action is critical in years like this, the strong optimism for the demand of walnuts after a disappointing year, and how to manage fungal diseases as they could be more problematic this year. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor