AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 04-09-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s Ag Net News Hour, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter,” discuss the impact of recent trade announcements by the Trump administration on the agriculture sector. Central California’s weather is ideal for farming, and markets have improved, with oil prices and interest rates declining. Japan and Indonesia are negotiating to increase US imports, including ethanol and soybeans. The US collected $77 billion in tariffs in 2023, a mere 1.5% of federal revenue, compared to $2.6 trillion from individual income taxes. Farmers absorb initial tariff costs, affecting their profitability. The discussion emphasized the historical significance of tariffs and their current role in protecting domestic industries, despite potential higher consumer prices.

The Ag Net News Hour continued with Nick and Lorrie covering Senator Adam Schiff’s call for non-dairy alternatives in school meals, emphasizing the need for diverse options due to lactose intolerance and dietary preferences. The conversation shifted to the impact of labor costs on the fast food industry, noting the rise of automation and robotics. Finally, they promoted an upcoming citrus and specialty crop expo in Tampa, Florida, encouraging California farmers to attend and share insights.

With the final segment of the Ag Net News Hour, Hosts Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter”, and Lorrie Boyer discussed the evolution of agriculture, highlighting the transition from traditional farming to innovative practices like irrigation monitoring and packaging. They also covered (D-CA) Senator Adam Schiff’s call for non-dairy alternatives in school meal. The lawmaker is emphasizing the need for diverse options due to lactose intolerance and dietary preferences to be included in school lunches via the Whole Milk bill that has been introduced in Congress. The conversation shifted to the impact of labor costs on the fast-food industry, noting the rise of automation and robotics. Finally, they promoted an upcoming citrus and specialty crop expo in Tampa, Florida, encouraging California farmers to attend and share insights.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…