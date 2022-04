Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers updated progress on GSP submissions for SGMA, implementation assistance that is available for CDFA programs such as AMMP, and the NASS Pacific Region weekly Crop Progress and Weather Conditions reports are back. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

