AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 04-05-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the progress made on developing an optimized trap for leaffooted bugs, the strong California grape demand in export markets, the large snowpack causing concerns for flooding in the Tule-Lake region all yearlong, California’s first 2023 crop progress and condition report, and part three of a conversation on WOTUS. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor