AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 04-02-25

On the first part of the show, Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” discuss the impact of tariffs on the shipping industry with Jeff Cox from Best Drayage Ocean Shipping. Cox explains that his company specializes in moving containers in and out of ports, particularly in Oakland and Long Beach. He highlights the challenges posed by tariffs, including potential spikes in import volumes and increased costs, which could affect freight demand. Cox also notes the significant difference in costs between U.S.-built ships and foreign-built ships, with U.S. ships costing up to eight times more. The conversation touches on the broader implications of tariffs and the Trump administration’s efforts to level the playing field in international trade.

The Ag Net News Hour Hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick “The AgMeter” discuss the rise of female farmers in the U.S., citing a USDA survey analyzed by Trace One. The survey revealed that 36.3% of U.S. farmers are women, managing 407 million acres and contributing $222 billion in ag sales. Arizona leads with 47.9% female farm operators, while Illinois is at the bottom. The conversation also highlighted the impact of new technologies and changing societal norms on the agricultural industry, emphasizing the growing influence of women in farm management and leadership roles. The discussion concluded with a mention of the top five states with the highest percentage of female farm operators.

In line with recent discussions on the show about new technology and electric vehicles, Nick and Lorrie talk about the discovery of 18 million tons of lithium in California’s Salton Sea, valued at $540 billion, which could power batteries for 382 million electric vehicles. The lithium is extracted using geothermal production wells. The conversation also touched on the outdated 2018 Farm Bill and the impact of fluctuating commodity prices on farmers. Doug Yoder, a crop insurance agency manager, highlighted the increased interest in eco-enhanced coverage options and the American Relief Act’s economic assistance program, which offers payments per acre for corn, soybeans, and wheat, with initial payments capped at 85% of the stated rates.

