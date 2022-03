Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the consideration to take in order to keep the winegrape industry in balance, UC ANR to hire 48 more UC Cooperative Extension advisors and a simple solution to decrease Cal/OSHA violations. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor