AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 03-26-25

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” discussed the hay market with Nick Folio from Folio Commodities. In the Central Valley, Supreme hay costs $280-$295 per ton, premium hay $255-$275, good hay $235, and dry cow hay $210-$220. Rain expected from March 28-30 may delay production. Horse hay retail prices range from $18-$20 per bale, while dairy hay remains competitive. The milk market is soft, with interest rates high, affecting dairy economics. The California Milk Advisory Board launched the seventh annual Real California Pizza Contest, offering $30,000 in prize money. The board also promotes dairy products through various initiatives.

The Ag Net News Hour discussed the Trump administration’s proposal to impose substantial fees on Chinese-built vessels entering U.S. ports, potentially exceeding $1 million per ship. The proposal aims to revitalize the U.S. shipping industry, which has relied heavily on Chinese barges.

The discussion focused on the proposed $1 million fee on Chinese-built vessels entering U.S. ports, aimed at revitalizing the U.S. shipping industry. Currently, there are fewer than 14 U.S. bulk vessels for grain and oilseed commodities. Each $1 million increase in ocean freight costs adds 40-50 cents per bushel for Panamax-sized ships and $1.20 per bushel for smaller vessels. The Trump administration’s Section 301 rule targets China’s market share, with 48% of bulk vessels being Chinese-built. Additionally, the conversation touched on the consolidation of USDA offices to reduce costs and the administration’s efforts to improve water infrastructure in California.

