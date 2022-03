Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers American ag exports to Mexico in 2021 helped narrow the trade gap, the roughly $35 million available through the 2501 Program and Chico State ag students named “Top Team” in a USDA FSA contest. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

