Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers farmers getting a water win from the California Court of Appeal decision, nearly 100,000 dairy cows relocated due to massive flooding, and the propane farm incentive program providing payments for usage data. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor