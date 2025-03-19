AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 03-19-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discussed the cancellation of $1 billion from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program and the Local Foods for Schools program by the Trump administration, affecting 10,000 farmers, particularly in California. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins deemed these programs non-essential, noting they were post-COVID initiatives. The hosts debated the administration’s focus on cutting government spending and potential corruption. They also highlighted the introduction of a new commodities program to replace some canceled initiatives. The conversation emphasized the need for transparency and efficiency in government spending, with concerns about the impact on farmers and consumers.

In this segment, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discussed the Trump administration’s plan to close or consolidate 800 lease locations, including offices of the Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the US Forest Service, affecting over 10 million square feet and saving $500 million. The Los Angeles EPA office, with a $572,000 annual lease, was highlighted. The conversation also touched on the broader implications of federal office closures, the impact on various agencies, and the potential for cost savings.

Todd Burkdoll, a field market development specialist with Valent USA, discussed the impact of recent and expected wet weather on Central Valley crops, particularly almonds, cherries, plums, and nectarines. He emphasized the importance of preventative fungicide applications during petal fall to combat diseases like shot hole, Alternaria, and rust. Burkdoll recommended using systemic fungicides like Quash for better residual protection. He also highlighted the need for regular monitoring of weather predictions and planting densities to manage diseases effectively.

Resources for further information include the Valent USA website and the University of California’s guidelines.

Happy National Ag Day from Ag Net West!

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.