AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 03-16-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers FDA not conducting a broad sampling of leafy greens from Salinas Valley, International DIGICROP Conference coming up at the end of the month, and Farm Bureau now looking for entrepreneurs for its Ag Innovation Challenge. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor