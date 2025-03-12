AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 03-12-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discuss various agricultural topics, including citrus updates, weather events, the California hay sector, and a new GMO strawberry consortium. The Almond Board of California reminded growers to report crop damage to local county Ag Commissioners for disaster assistance. Nick Folio from Folio Commodities noted potential stagnation in the hay market due to delayed first cuttings. The conversation also touched on the impact of wildfires on hay supply, which was minimal. Additionally, the show highlighted the importance of timely updates on hay and alfalfa market conditions, including weather, pest pressure, and quality.

Nick discussed the current state of the California citrus industry, noting a decline in lemon and clementine markets due to smaller fruit sizes attributed to weather conditions. The segment then shifted to the formation of the OHalo Strawberry Consortium, a collaboration aiming to revolutionize strawberry breeding with uniform, true seeds. This initiative, led by Dr. Phil Stewart, promises non-GMO strawberry varieties that will improve flavor, shelf life, and yield. The new hybrid breeding system is expected to accelerate breeding and reduce production costs, benefiting farmers and the entire value chain. The conversation also touched on the potential competition among consortium members and the need for further testing and consumer acceptance.

Discussion turned to the upcoming Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida, on August 20-21, featuring experts and innovations in farming.

A federal court awarded over $10 million to three Missouri farmers for damages caused by the US Army Corps of Engineers’ flood management changes, but payments have been delayed. The farmers face significant losses, including infrastructure damage and lost crops, and have incurred substantial litigation costs since 2014. The discussion highlighted the impact of flooding on farmland, the potential for future land usage issues, and the broader implications of environmental regulations on agricultural operations.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.