Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how tariffs are still impacting ag commodities, pumping restrictions on the Delta and the potential for the rest of the year and researching a more nuanced understanding of chill reports. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor