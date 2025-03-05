AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 03-05-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, Sabrina Halvorson, Lorrie Boyer, and new co-host Nick Papagni discuss the latest updates and insights from the Commodity Classic held in Denver, Colorado. Key topics include the implications of tariffs, the shifting outlook on the Farm Bill, and the increasing focus on specialty crops.

They also delve into technological advancements such as precision agriculture and retrofitting tractors, as well as the growing interest in biostimulants and sustainable practices.

Additionally, the show explores the potential introduction of nutrition labels on wine bottles and their possible impact on consumers and the wine industry.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.