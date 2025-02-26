AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 02-26-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss various topics, starting with a caution to listeners about a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign related to a tragic plane crash in DC.

The main focus of the episode then shifts to the unique programs in prisons across the United States where inmates are engaged in farming activities. These programs aim to reduce costs, provide inmates with valuable life skills, and prepare them for reintegration into society. The hosts discuss specific examples of prison farms in different states, highlighting the regional specialties and the types of farming operations being conducted.

They also consider the potential ethical concerns surrounding these programs, such as forced labor and lack of proper compensation for inmates.

The episode concludes with a discussion on the benefits of agricultural education, drawing parallels between prison farms and school gardens.

