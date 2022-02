Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers funding support for important water-related programs, an industry action plan to combat the impact of branched broomrape and CA Grown promotional products and ag commodities warmly welcomed in Dubai. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

