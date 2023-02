Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the State Attorneys General filing a lawsuit over WOTUS, the growth of pistachio exports, and the citrus industry being ‘right in the thick of things.’ Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor