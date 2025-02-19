AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 02-19-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the increasing popularity of low and no alcohol wines. They share insights from an article in SevenFifty Daily, which reports on the advancements in the quality of these wines to meet growing consumer demand, particularly among younger generations who are reducing alcohol consumption for various reasons.

The discussion then shifts to the current state of California’s citrus industry, touching on factors like smaller fruit sizes due to a summer heat wave and the export market dynamics. They also delve into the ongoing challenges faced by Florida citrus growers, including hurricanes and citrus greening disease.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.