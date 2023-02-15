AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 02-15-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California awarding $15 million for water storage projects in the Central Valley, some unexpected hazards with new farm equipment technologies, H2A, and the rollout of Ag Order 4.0 presenting to be a ‘bit of a challenge. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

