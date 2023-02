Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers produce safety risk when growing nuts, Monterey producers roughly 45-60 days behind schedule due to excess water and lemon growers struggled as demand for the fruit moves toward pre-pandemic levels. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor