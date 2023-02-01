AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 02-01-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a new report showing the decrease in statewide pesticide use, Monterey County still assessing storm damage, the impact of drought being more reversible than flooding in pistachios, and the importance of almond industry meetings for growers and developers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor