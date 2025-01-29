AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 01-29-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss President Trump’s recent order to pause federal grants and loans. They explore how this decision affects various agricultural programs, including USDA grants, rural development loans, and farmer’s market promotions. They highlight the potential consequences for small farmers who rely on these programs. Additionally, they mention the elimination of DEI programs and its impact on underserved farming communities.

Towards the end, the hosts touch on the appointment of former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as the CEO of the World Food Prize Foundation, a position focusing on global food security and sustainable agriculture.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.