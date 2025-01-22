AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 01-22-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer break down the first executive actions taken by President Donald Trump after his inauguration. They analyze the potential implications for agriculture, trade, and energy, covering key topics such as:

The impact of proposed trade tariffs on U.S. agriculture

Establishment of the External Revenue Service for tariff collection

Investigative approach toward trade policy

Immigration policies, including the national emergency declaration and military presence at the Mexico border

Potential changes to birthright citizenship laws

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and discussions on control of the Panama Canal

National energy emergency declaration and plans to maximize oil and gas production

The discontinuation of certain environmental justice grants and its effect on DEI policies

Year-round sales of E15 ethanol and the future of electric vehicles

Join Sabrina and Lorrie as they unpack these policy shifts and their potential long-term effects on the agriculture industry.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.